‘It’s not unusual;’ Local community’s wastewater details viruses in area

GREENE COUNTY — A local community is having their wastewater tested to figure out what viruses are in the area.

>>RELATED: ‘Kind of scary;’ Local father details how flu diagnosis impacted him

This week, the community’s residents were told that there is influenza in the area because it’s been detected in the resident’s waste multiple times.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis talks to health workers who explain the science behind this LIVE on News Center 7 Tonight.

>>RELATED: Flu activity ‘very high’ across state, Ohio Department of Health says

Right now, Ohio has a very high level of flu cases, according to the state’s health department. In the Miami Valley, there have been 56 hospitalizations since Dec. 30, 2023.

“We can sort of anticipate ahead of a cluster of cases in the community that maybe there’s some activity going on that is subclinical, and by subcloning, I mean, people maybe have the flu, but aren’t that sick,” an epidemiologist said.

©2024 Cox Media Group