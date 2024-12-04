‘It’s going to be well worth it;’ Big changes coming to annual air show parade

VANDALIA — After more than 40 years, new changes are coming to the Dayton Air Show Parade.

This year, organizers decided to change the parade to a festival.

“After this year’s show, we kind of got into talks about some possible changes,” Kevin Franklin, CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show’s executive director, said.

Franklin told News Center 7 that it took organizers “a while” to reach the decision, which he said makes “too much sense.”

