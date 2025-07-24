‘It’s a girl!’ Columbus Zoo announces 1st Asian elephant born in 2025

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced a new addition.

The zoo posted pictures of the baby elephant on social media.

Asian elephant Sunny delivered her calf early Wednesday morning. The baby girl weighs in at 215 pounds. She is doing well, and so is her mom, according to the zoo.

The baby has not been named.

The zoo said that Sunny “handled the birth like a champ,” and is showing strong maternal instincts as the calf is nursing.

“To give them time to rest and focus on bonding, they are currently behind the scenes and not yet viewable to the public,” the zoo said.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, says the Animal Care and Conservation Medicine teams are closely monitoring Sunny and her calf.

They will share updates, including a name, later.

New baby Asian elephant at Columbus Zoo Photo contributed by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (via Facebook) (Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (via Facebook))

