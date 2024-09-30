‘It’s frustrating;’ Thousands waiting for power to be restored across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are still without power in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to people on their third day without power on News Center 7 at 5:00.

One family without power lives on Fergus Drive in Beavercreek, not far from North Fairfield Road and US 35. A few generators can be heard on the block, but most people don’t have power.

News Center 7 took some of their questions to AES Ohio.

Cindy Cochran was watching the start of News Center 7 at 5:00 Friday when it happened.

“I was waiting for the news to come because it looked bad outside, and then all of a sudden the lights went off and then the TV went off,” Cochran said.

She was looking for the latest information on the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which knocked out her power.

We will continue updating this story.

