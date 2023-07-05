‘It’s always possible to keep going;’ Dayton teen opens up about fireworks injury 1 year later

TROTWOOD — A year ago a Dayton teenager, like so many others, was enjoying fireworks when an accident happened while he was setting off some of his own.

Every day he lives with the reminder of this accident.

When News Center 7 last talked to Issiah Evans’ mother, she said he was in the hospital recovering, now he still has some apprehension with loud noises but said he’s doing well.

On a scorching July 4, 17-year-old Evans is on the football field, getting ready for the season.

“It’s a blessing. It’s been an experience over the year, but I’m happy where I’m at. I’ve been able to learn a lot about myself,” Evans said.

He learned how to push through the most difficult time in his young life.

“I remember like yesterday... I remember it so vividly,” he said.

He wound up in the hospital for more than a week after he tried a few times to light a bad firework.

It eventually exploded and he lost his right hand and got burns to his face and body.

“I see it as a mistake made out of curiosity, just like any other boy my age, they probably would have picked it up, tired to do the same thing,” Evans said.

He said his journey has not been easy. He had to relearn how to write and feed himself.

Last fall he returned to football at Trotwood-Madison and has gotten into tennis, bowling and swimming.

“I go back to church a lot more now. So I’ve been able to follow the word of God ... understand his ways. Ever since then, I’ve been happier with myself knowing that things would be okay,” Evans said.

As he keeps working toward his new normal, he has advice for the kids curious about playing with fireworks.

“Let the adults handle those. Be a kid. Just watch them and enjoy the show,” he said.

Evans said he plans to play college football and would like to make it to the NFL.

























