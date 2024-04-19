Local

Israeli missile hits Iran, US officials say

By WHIO Staff

APTOPIX Iran Mideast Tensions Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing missiles being launched from Iranian map in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 19, 2024. Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early Friday morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Vahid Salemi/AP)

IRAN — Days after Iran attacked Israel, Israel has retaliated.

Two U.S. officials told CBS News Thursday night that an Israeli missile had struck Iran.

The strike came less than a week after Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said air defense batteries fired across several provinces, but it didn’t elaborate on why the batteries had fired, CBS News reported.

The Israeli military said they “don’t have a comment at this time,’ when asked by CNN about reports of explosions.

The target is not nuclear, the official said.

