Israeli missile hits Iran, US officials say

IRAN — Days after Iran attacked Israel, Israel has retaliated.

Two U.S. officials told CBS News Thursday night that an Israeli missile had struck Iran.

The strike came less than a week after Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said air defense batteries fired across several provinces, but it didn’t elaborate on why the batteries had fired, CBS News reported.

The Israeli military said they “don’t have a comment at this time,’ when asked by CNN about reports of explosions.

The target is not nuclear, the official said.

