Isolated showers this morning; drier air moves in this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the region could see some much-needed showers today.

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Much of the region will be dry today, but some could see rain today.

TRENDING STORIES:

A stray shower and thunderstorm is possible early this morning.

We are seeing showers in southern Montgomery County.

This is coming ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. There will be additional chances later this evening into the overnight hours.

Most of us will stay dry today.

We will return to 90-degree temperatures next week.

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