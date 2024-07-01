Investigation underway after officer shoots, kills person in Northern Kentucky

TAYLOR MILL, KY — An investigation is underway after a police officer shot and killed a person in Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Covington Police responded to assist Taylor Mill Police on reports that someone was threatening a family member with a knife on Grand Avenue in Taylor Mill, according to a Covington Police spokesperson.

Officers met the suspect inside the home threatening someone with a knife and a shot was fired, police stated.

The identity and person’s condition have not yet been released, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

