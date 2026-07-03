Investigation into death of 7-week-old boy leads to arrest of 40-year-old man

COLUMBUS — A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 7-week-old infant in Columbus.

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Columbus police responded to reports of a child not breathing on the city’s northeast side shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, our news partners at WBNS reported.

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Responding officers found Diamond Phillips unresponsive.

Phillips was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after midnight.

Police said the infant died as a result of blunt force trauma, and that they were investigating it as a homicide, WBNS reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Watkins. He was arrested at the residence where he lived with the infant’s family and charged with murder.

He’s being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, WBNS reported.

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