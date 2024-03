AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Intermittent overnight lane closures on I-75 will begin this week in Auglaize County.

I-75 between Middle Pike and Hengstler Road will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The intermittent closures will begin March 18 and last through November 2024.

Crews will be performing bridge work overhead.

