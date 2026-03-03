Installation of utilities project to close portion of road in Clayton

CLAYTON — A section of road in Clayton will be closed for three days for the installation and connection of utilities.

Westbrook Road will be closed between Hoke and Union Roads from Mar. 3 through Mar. 6, according to a Facebook post.

The road will reopen after 5 p.m. on all days.

Detour signs will be posted to help drivers around the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan, use alternate routes, and allow for extra travel time on these days.

