Injuries reported after crash involving semi in Greene Co.

BATH TOWNSHIP — Injuries have been reported after a car and semi collided in Green County late Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash at State Route 235 and West Dayton Yellow Springs Road, according to OSP.

A semi-trailer and car were involved in the crash.

SR-235 is shut down as crews investigate.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that AT&T lines were downed and on the roadway due to a crash.

We are working to learn how many people were hurt and what led to the crash.

