Local

Injuries reported after car crashes into tree in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
Cruiser cam released of father, son heroin overdose Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a tree in Greene County on Tuesday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 3600 block of Old U.S. 35 around 3:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read