Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton on Sunday.
Just before noon, crews were dispatched to Patterson Road and South Smithville Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The crash involved two vehicles.
The dispatch sergeant confirmed that injuries were reported.
Details on those injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
