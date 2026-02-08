Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton on Sunday.

Just before noon, crews were dispatched to Patterson Road and South Smithville Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The crash involved two vehicles.

The dispatch sergeant confirmed that injuries were reported.

Details on those injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

