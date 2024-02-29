Influx of improperly disposed cooking grease causes maintenance issues at local water facilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Lenten Fish Fry season is prompting a call from local environmental services workers.

The Water Reclamation team from Montgomery County Environmental Services has seen a recent influx of improperly disposed cooking grease in the sewer collection system.

The increase in this grease is “actively causing maintenance issues” at the county’s two reclamation facilities in West Carrollton and Kettering.

The county is asking residents to dispose of their grease properly.

If you have a small amount of cooking grease, it can be poured into an aluminum can or aluminum foil, solidified, and then thrown away in your regular trash can.

Larger quantities of grease can be taken to the department’s Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events. They take place every Tuesday, from March to October, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Solid Waste District’s Recycling Canopy, located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

