Infant dies after being left in car seat for 13 hours, mother charged

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A mother is facing charges after the death of her infant son.

Police and medics in Lawrenceburg, Indiana were called to an apartment at Bellaire Drive for reports of an unresponsive infant.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that the child had been in the care of his mother, Raeleigh Phillips, who had left the child strapped in a car seat for around 13 hours, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Phillips claimed she had fallen asleep and then found her son slouched in her car seat.

Further investigation revealed the infant had not been fed in approximately fourteen hours and the infant was wearing a soiled diaper.

An autopsy found the infant died from positional asphyxia — which occurs when someone’s position prevents them from breathing adequately.

Phillips is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Her bond was set in the amount of $200,000 surety in addition to $7,500.00 cash.









