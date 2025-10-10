Indiana woman arrested on child porn charges

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in Muncie on October 9th, 2025, as part of an investigation into a resident suspected of possessing child sex abuse material.

The investigation was initiated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a cybertip about an internet account likely in possession of child sex abuse material. Detectives worked to identify the account owner and confirmed the media as child sexual abuse material.

The suspect identified in the investigation is Hannah Morgan Nash, a 23-year-old resident of Muncie. The search warrant was executed by the Indiana State Police ICAC Unit, ISP Digital Forensics Unit, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and troopers from the ISP Pendleton District.

Nash was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail on preliminary charges of:

Possession of child sex abuse material under the age of 12

Possession of child sex abuse material

