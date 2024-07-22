Increasing rain, storm chances this week; heavy downpours possible

We will see increasing chances of rain and storms this week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK the TIMING of this rain LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

It will be mostly cloudy today with isolated showers and storms early Monday morning. We could see more rain later this afternoon, according to Ritz.

While no severe weather is expected, a few heavy downpours are possible.

Ritz says we will see warm and humid conditions, but it will not be a complete washout.

The chance for showers and storms will stay with us throughout until Friday.

