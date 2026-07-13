Increasing heat and humidity coming back to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Monday keeps the humidity somewhat in check, but tropical humidity brings hot feels like temperatures back later. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, are climbing back in the upper 60s near 70 after Monday. That’s starting to get back to that tropical airmass.

Increasing heat and humidity returning to the Miami Valley

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Air temperatures are likely to rise back into the 90s Tuesday through Thursday, but with that tropical humidity it will feel warmer on our bodies. Wednesday is likely the warmest with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Increasing heat and humidity returning to the Miami Valley

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The high pressure heat pump will break down by the end of the week and return rain chances heading into the weekend.

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