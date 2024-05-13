Increasing clouds today, rain chances return; Warmer temperatures late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunday start today, increasing clouds

Increasing rain chances

Above normal temperatures late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Sunny to start followed by clouds increasing with highs around 80, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Daytime hours look dry, but a few showers are possible toward evening. Better rain chances will arrive overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

A thunderstorm is possible, but severe weather is not expected with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers possible, then some clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: A good chance for storms return. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SUNDAY: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible. Warm with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

