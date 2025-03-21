Improvements coming to local music venue after community feedback

KETTERING — City officials are trying to improve a local venue after a study gave them feedback on what people want to see.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering did a study on the Fraze Pavillion, resulting in 352 pages that may hold the key to making the venue more attractive.

“We definitely feel like the study made some solid recommendations about being that mixed model,” Bill Tschirhart, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural arts director said. “The combination of community events and ticketed events and we want to make sure we have a good balance of those two.”

Some people want bigger acts and a more enjoyable experience at the venue.

City leaders said they can already see an increase in ticket sales.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback so far with what we have. Our year-to-day ticket sales are over $1.5 million and that is about $709,000 more than last year,” Tschirhart said.

Tschirhart said last year’s study gave them three options for improving the Fraze.

Dixie lives near the Fraze and walks her dog around the venue every day.

She said she hopes more tickets will be available for events.

“Usually there’s one or two artists that catch my eye and then that sells out very quickly,” Dixie said.

The city is planning on expanding the Fraze seating but it is a five to 10-year project.

