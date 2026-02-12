‘I’m innocent;’ Man who threw wood at deputies during wrong-way chase tries to take back plea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of throwing wood at deputies during a wrong-way chase tried in court today to take his guilty plea back.

A judge wasn’t amused by Thomas Downey’s request and refused to let him take back the plea.

Downey had pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after admitting he threw huge pieces of wood at deputies on US-35 before a wrong-way crash on I-75.

“I just want to say that I wasn’t aware of everything I was looking at,” Downey told the judge. “I can’t take the fact that I’m going to sit here and say I’m guilty when I’m innocent, just because I want something to be done and over with.

Video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Downey in the back of the truck releasing planks of wood onto the street and in the direction of law enforcement.

“There is no doubt whatsoever what was going to happen with your case,” Judge Mary Montgomery said.

Montgomery said Downey and his lawyers spent plenty of time negotiating a plea deal.

All sides agreed to a sentence that included just six months behind bars.

Downey wanted to go back on that.

“It’s hurting that I’m in. I was held against my will,” he said.

Montgomery did not want to move the case backward, especially after allowing Downey to be free on bail after his guilty plea.

“The fact that you’ve had a change of heart today after you’ve been out for the last month does not change my mind that you did not understand what was going to happen. So I’m going to deny your request,” Montgomery said.

The judge imposed the agreed-upon six months in jail and six months at a treatment center.

The driver of the pickup is set to be sentenced in a couple of months.

