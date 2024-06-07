‘I’m grateful,’ says mother of son whose remains were found in rubble of Dayton house

CINCINNATI — Christel Lacinak is struggling to accept the outcome of the search for her son, Brandon.

>> EARLIER COVERAGE: Body found in demolished house near Gem City Market identified as missing man

Crews working to demolish a house in the 400 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton on Monday discovered the decomposing remains of a human. The remains were in such poor condition that investigators could not determine whether what was found was male or female.

The house, which was near the Gem City Market, burned in January. Something inside her told her she would never see Brandon alive again.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as that of 31-year-old Brandon Lacinak.

“I’m grateful for their closure after a four-month search,” she said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson met with Brandon’s mother today in Cincinnati. Hear the story she tells about her son tonight at 11.









