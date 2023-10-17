I-TEAM: Owner of local flower shop is target of nearly two dozen legal actions

ST. MARYS — New evidence uncovered shows potential financial problems for a local flower shop owner already accused of not delivering flowers to brides.

The I-Team has learned that Patricia Sullivan, owner of Flowers by Patricia in St. Mary’s, is the target of almost two dozen legal actions.

News Center 7 previously reported that a number of brides say that their weddings were far less than perfect when their flowers ordered through Flowers by Patricia did not show up for the most part. Now potential financial problems are being uncovered around the business.

Brayden Warniment is one of several brides who says almost none of the flowers they ordered for their wedding showed up.

They all told News Center 7 that their efforts to seek reimbursement went nowhere.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell discovered a total of 22 legal actions that referred to Patricia Sullivan, 11 of those are active cases.

Most are tax liens filed by the state of Ohio Department of Taxation and two are from wholesale flower shops.

The two wholesale flower shops filed certificates for judgment against Patricia Sullivan and Flowers by Patricia.

A 2020 case by a Columbus Flower business was settled when almost $2,800 was paid, but a Fort Wayne, Indiana flower shop has an active case, requesting almost $8,000 dollars from the St. Mary’s business.

News Center 7 also uncovered a total of 10 active tax liens against Flowers by Patricia. These are all filed on behalf of the Ohio Department of Taxation by the Attorney General’s office. The court paperwork indicates it seeks missing sales tax payments.

The totals of the ten cases add up to a potential bill of more than $27,000.

Patricia Sullivan told News Center 7 she’s not in a good position to pay anyone the state or upset brides after opening this store.

“I put all my life savings into opening my storefront and that right now it would be hard to reimburse her,” Sullivan said.

At least two brides have filed complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office because of how their flower business was handled.

