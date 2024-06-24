‘I love Dayton;’ Popular soul food restaurant opens second location

DAYTON — A popular soul food restaurant in Middletown has opened a second location in downtown Dayton.

Mz Jade’s Soul Food is now open inside W. Social Tap & Table on 1100 W 3rd Street.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, owner Naiyozcsia Thomason said business is good.

Thomason said it was time to open a location in Dayton as the community has always been supportive.

Mz Jade’s Soul Food serves a southern-inspired cuisine with recipes straight from Thomason’s grandmother.

News Center 7 first reported on the business after Thomason paid off lunch debt for Donovan Elementary School students so they could participate in “Ice Cream Friday.”

The district posted to social media saying students who have an unpaid lunch balance could not take part in the ice cream event, News Center 7 previously reported.

Thomason did what she felt was right and the community showed their gratitude by eating at her restaurant.

“Now I got two more communities to be there for,” Thomason said. “I love Dayton and Dayton loves me. I always say they are some of my biggest supporters.”

Thomason said she was looking to grow her business and saw the perfect opportunity in Dayton.

She plans to open another location in Cincinnati.

