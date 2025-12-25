‘I barely got out of the way;’ Ohio Officer nearly struck by driver while responding to crash

COLUMBUS — A Columbus police officer was nearly struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash last week.

The crash happened on Dec. 17 on Hayden Road near Cherylane Boulevard, according to our news partner, WBNS.

A police cruiser was parked in the right lane of Hayden Road with its lights on, with the officer standing outside the cruiser on the right side.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain, heading west on Hayden Road, and hit the rear end of the cruiser.

From body camera footage, the officer could be heard saying, “Oh my god.”

A voice through the officer’s radio asked if the officer had gotten into an accident.

The officer said yes and told the dispatcher, “I barely moved out of the way.”

The GMC flipped onto its top and landed in the middle lane of the road.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

The officer was transported to Grant Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 23-year-old woman was cited for failure to maintain assured cleared distance ahead and OVI.

