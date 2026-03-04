Husband charged with murder of wife after months-long suspcious death investigation

MADISON COUNTY — A man accused of killing his wife in Ohio has been arrested after a months-long investigation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kyle Long has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Rachel Long.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2100 block of State Route 187 in London for reports of a suicide

Our media partner, WBNS-10 TV, obtained a 911 call where Kyle tells a dispatcher that Rachel stabbed herself multiple times.

He said he was in the bedroom when the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced Rachel dead.

The sheriff’s office investigated her death as suspicious.

Kyle reportedly told authorities that Rachel wanted a "separation from marriage," according to Madison County Municipal Court records.

It also notes that Kyle allegedly provided conflicting statements to the deputies.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and found that Rachel had “defensive-type wounds.”

WBNS-10 reported that she had at least 17 sharp-force injuries on her body, including both hands.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation helped the sheriff’s office with this investigation.

Kyle was arrested on Wednesday morning and remains booked in the Tri-County Jail.

The sheriff’s office and county prosecutor encourage community members to come forward with any “pertinent information” relating to Rachel’s death. It can be sent to Sergeant Rodger Heflin at heflin@madisonsheriff.org.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group