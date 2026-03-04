Coroner IDs 2 people dead after Wapakoneta house fire

WAPAKONETA — The two men who died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Wapakoneta earlier this week have been identified.

Fenton Lucas and David Ritchie, both 63, were identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire was reported in the 400 block of Park Street around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When they got to the scene, firefighters confirmed a working fire and immediately began fire suppression and search operations.

Lucas and Ritchie were found inside the home and transported to a Lima hospital, where they both died from their injuries.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office for an update on the investigation into the fire and its cause. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

