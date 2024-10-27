Want to help after Hurricane Helene? Buy a live Christmas tree, farmers say

AVERY COUNTY, N.C — North Carolina is the second largest Christmas-tree-producing state in the country, it is also still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene.

After Hurricane Helene left many roads impassable, growers worry that people may not make it to their high country farms, according to our news partners at WSOC-TV.

“It will take some time to fully assess the extent and implications of damage to Christmas tree farms affected by the hurricane, but our farmers have weathered the storm and are ready to persevere,” the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association said in a statement.

Farmers said people can support tree farms impacted this holiday season by buying a real Christmas tree, preferably a North Carolina Fraser Fir.

A Christmas tree that will be displayed in the White House will be picked from a North Carolina farm on Monday, Oct. 28.

