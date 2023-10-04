Hundreds of thousands of dollars will fund long-term waterline replacement project in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Miami Valley residents will be noticing improvements to their water.

Montgomery County just received state funding from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

Barrett Street in Riverside is one of the three streets that will get a waterline replacement.

Over 3,000 feet of waterline along Barrett Street and Bayside Street will be built to replace the aging lines underneath.

Around $950,000 will be pumped into this project for waterline replacements.

The third waterline in Kettering will have at least $720,000 invested into the project, which will take place on Locust Camp Road.

The goal of these upgrades is to improve wastewater and the quality of drinking water.

Those who live on the impacted street say they have no problem with their tap water, but others refuse to drink it.

Fred Dancy has been a Barrett Street resident since the 80s.

He doesn’t like the taste of the water and he will not use it to clean.

“The water was bad… I hadn’t drunk it since they put out bottled water, I’ve been drinking bottled water. It turns yellowish looking or red. You can’t wash your clothes for a few days because it gets in your clothes,” Dancy said.

The upsetting part for Dancy is that construction is expected to take 20 years to dig up the streets and change the taps. In turn, residents have better taps.

