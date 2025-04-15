Humane society offering $100 off dog adoptions as shelter reaches capacity

DAYTON — A local humane society is offering a hefty discount on dog adoptions as it reaches capacity.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is at capacity, according to a media release.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Busy road closed after semi hits utility pole, wires down in Greene County
- Suspected drunk driver accused of ramming into police cruisers during chase arrested
- Sheriff’s office pays tribute after local dispatcher dies
Now through April 19, the shelter said it is offering $100 off all dog adoption fees, and each pup will go home with a free toy for their Easter basket.
Before each dog is adopted, they are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea-treated, heartworm tested, and examined by a veterinarian, according to the organization.
You can fill out an adoption application here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group