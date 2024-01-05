How those white streaks on roadways are keeping you safe

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation crews are working to get roads ready for potential snow this weekend.

“I wish it would snow, but stay off the roads. I know it’s impossible, but it’s a good idea,” Marie Sprague of Sidney said.

But that’s wishful thinking.

If snow falls it hits the roads, but ODOT crews will be working to keep them clear.

“Right now we are watching the radar just like everyone else,” Loryn Bryson with ODOT said.

Starting Thursday night crews with the ODOT district that covers nine counties in the Miami Valley will be dropping brine on the highways.

The saltwater mixture shows up at white stripes when it dries and helps melt the first flakes that hit the pavement.

It gives road crews a head start on their work to keep roads passable.

When crews can’t pre-treat because a winter system will start as rain and just wash it away.

The first rounds of frozen participation can stick to the roads more easily, making it harder for crews to remove them.

“So you’re going to see our night crews starting tonight in the majority of our counties. So like Montgomery County specifically who has a night crew, they’re going to be out pre-treating I-75 and those major interchanges like 70/75, 75/675. You’re going to see us out there starting tonight, working on it,” Bryson said.

ODOT crews usually work eight hours, but if they have to they’ll switch to 12-hour shifts during winter weather.

In Greene County, crews were also treating roads. county engineers were preparing their salt trucks Thursday morning.













