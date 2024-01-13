How local power companies prepare for impactful wintry weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow, wind, rain, and freezing temperatures could pose a problem to your power source.

>>RELATED: ‘Be safe and be prepared;’ Power companies prepare for wintry weather moving through region

AES Ohio is keeping a close eye on the weather and said its crews are ready to jump into action when outages are reported in the Miami Valley.

“AES Ohio monitors the weather 24/7, 365 days of the year,” AES representative Mary Ann Kabel said.

Kabel told News Center 7 that crews will be ready to jump into action if the power goes out.

“Our philosophy is to be safe and be prepared because it can vary in any number of type of circumstances with regard to outages,” Kabel said.

There are several things you can do to keep yourself safe and prepare for any potential power outages.

Pack an emergency storm kit with essential items like batteries and blankets. Also, have a plan in place so your family knows what to do if the power goes out.

>>WEATHER: Wind Chill Advisories go into effect tonight; Flurries possible; extremely cold temps

“One of the things I try to keep for my family is a generator,” Fairborn resident Donald Wagner said.

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency said if you do have a generator, make sure it’s running outside and away from any windows, doors, and vents.

“I make sure that we’re always stocked up on bottled water, plenty of canned food,” Wagner said.

To keep himself and his family safe during outages, Wagner tries to avoid being on the road as much as possible.

“But if I do have to risk it, I make certain that I have the appropriate following distance for any vehicle in front of me and just try to maintain good spacing and watch my speed,” Wagner said.

Kabel told News Center 7 that AES won’t know of a power outage unless you report it.

If you’re an AES Ohio customer and need to report an outage, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group