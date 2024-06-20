How to keep your pets safe in the heat

DAYTON — The weather can be dangerous for people, but it can also be dangerous for pets.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott explains how the heat can be fatal for pets LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Owners need to be more aware of their pet’s health than usual when the temperatures are this high.

>> Air conditioning issues force Dayton bar, restaurant to close early during extreme heat

“They need to be in open-air shade. They need to have water,” said Miranda Williams, who works in the urgent care unit at MedVet.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group