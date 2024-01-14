How to keep your pets safe during the extreme cold

With the cold weather bringing frigid temps throughout most of the country, the Humane Society of the United States is sharing tips and tricks to keep your furry friends safe.

Cats should remain inside during the colder months, even if they roam outside during the other season. For Dogs’, it’s best to keep them indoors and take them out for walks and exercise.

“Ideally, pets should be kept indoors when outdoor temperatures are below freezing. However, wind chill can make the environment feel much colder to animals than the actual air temperature,” said Dr. Barbara Hodges of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. “Juvenile and elderly pets, and those with chronic medical conditions are less able to thermoregulate and should be even more rigorously protected from the cold.”

If your dog spends most of their time outside for some reason, make sure there is a dry, draft-free shelter that is large enough to allow them to move comfortably but it’s small enough to hold in body heat. The floor should be raised a few inches off the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw. The doorway should be covered with heavy plastic or waterproof material.

Pets who spend a lot of time outdoors need to be fed more food in the winter because keeping warm costs energy. You should regularly check your pet’s water dish to make certain the water is fresh and unfrozen. Avoid metal food and water bowls because your pet’s tongue can stick and freeze to it.

Rock salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate the pads of your pet’s feet or make them sick. Make sure to wipe your pet’s paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them. Antifreeze is a deadly poison, but it’s sweet taste might attract pets and children. Wipe up any spills and keep them out of reach with the rest of your household chemicals.

“Each year, as winter settles in and temperatures drop dangerously low, we hear heartbreaking stories about pets left in the cold,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “In extremely cold conditions like we are seeing throughout much of the country this week, it is critical to keep pets safe from freezing temperatures and wind chill and to be aware of hazards to animals such as rock salt and antifreeze.”









