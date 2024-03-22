‘How incredible;’ Logan Co. dispatchers share how volunteers are helping the community recover

LOGAN COUNTY — It’s been over a week since a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through Logan County and volunteers are still working hard to help the community.

The storm measured 10 football fields and was on the ground for more than 45 minutes. It destroyed hundreds of buildings, injured dozens of people, and killed three.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Logan County dispatchers explain how help from volunteers has been beneficial.

As soon as the storm passed, volunteers inside and outside the county came together to help those impacted.

“I mean, I can’t tell you how incredible it is to have those people come and help us,” Logan County Senior Dispatcher Alana Elleman said.

Owen O’Brien is one of the many volunteers helping the community recover.

“Something like this has brought us all together and you can really see the good and everybody’s hearts,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said he grabbed his equipment and got to the damage as fast as he could.

Heavily damaged areas like Midway Drive and Star Street are now clear due to the help of volunteers.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to several volunteers whose homes were damaged in the storm.

They said staying busy is helping them cope with what has happened.

Logan County dispatch supervisor Christy Astorino helped figure out where to send people the night of the tornado.

She said they received more than 1,000 calls.

“Very busy up until three I would say three o’clock in the morning,” Astorino said.

After the calls about the tornado ended, people started to wonder how they could help.

“Oh, it definitely feels like my community around me is very strong,” O’Brien said.

Volunteers who don’t live in the area will be leaving on Monday and turning the efforts over to the officials.

