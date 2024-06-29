House total loss, emergency demolition ordered after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A home is considered a total loss after a fire in Dayton Friday night.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Building ordered to be knocked down after fire

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:01 a.m. to the 600 block of Ferguson Avenue on reports of structure, according to a Dayton Fire Department spokesperson.

There were heavy fire conditions when firefighters arrived at the scene.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Captain Matt Sherrill said the fire was so strong they had to do a “tactical burn” and work to control the fire from the outside.

An emergency demolition has been ordered because the building is not structurally sound.

No one was hurt during the fire and the building appeared vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group