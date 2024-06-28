‘Heavy fire’ showing from home in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a two-story home Friday.

Around 6 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 600 block of Ferguson Avenue, according to Dayton police and fire on social media.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire throughout a two-story home.

Crews are having to fight the fire from the outside due to the intensity of the flames.

