House significantly damaged after early morning fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is significantly damaged after a fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Boltin Street and Xenia Avenue at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday on initial reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire showing from the first floor of the home, according to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

Firefighters forced entry, searched the house, and put out the fire.

The home suffered “significant fire damage on the first and second floors,” French told News Center 7.

Early damage estimates are $30,000.

No injuries were reported

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

