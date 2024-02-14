‘Serious national security threat;’ Area lawmaker on intelligence committee issues warning

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman and Ohio House Representative Mike Turner (R-10th District) shared a cryptic warning about a “serious national security threat.”

As reported at 6:00, News Center 7 was scheduled to speak with Turner Wednesday afternoon on several topics including the national security threat he spoke about. However, Turner’s office canceled that interview with News Center 7 about an hour before its scheduled time due to the developing situation.

“I am requesting that President [Joe] Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he said in a statement issued by the House Intelligence Committee.

Turner said that the information has been made available to all Members of Congress concerning the security threat. He did not elaborate on what the threat was.

The statement was posted just after 11:30 a.m. in a tweet from the House Intelligence Committee. News Center 7 had a previously scheduled meeting at 3:40 p.m. to meet with Turner, but his office canceled just before 3:10.

The U.S. National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, commented on the announcement.

“I am a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today in advance of a meeting on the books, for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow,” Sullivan said. “That’s his choice to do that. All I can tell you is that I’m focused on going to see him sit with him, as well as the other House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow. And I’m not in a position to say anything further from this podium at this time.”

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, said he sent a letter to the white house last month asking for a meeting to discuss a serious national security issue that’s classified.

“I saw Chairman Turner’s statement on the issue, and I want to assure the American people there is no need for public alarm. We are going to work together to address this matter as we do all sensitive matters that are classified,” Johnson said.

