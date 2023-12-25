House destroyed after catching fire on Christmas Eve

DARKE COUNTY — A house was destroyed after catching fire on Christmas Eve in Darke County.
Around 9:30 a.m., Hollansburg Firefighters were called to respond to the fire in the 100 block of East Union Street.
The fire department said the house was empty and no one lived there.
“The structure is a total loss and the cause of fire was undetermined after the investigation,” the fire department said.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including from New Madison, Arcanum, and Greenville.
