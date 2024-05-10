House of Bread seeking cash donations to help support the community

DAYTON — House of Bread which is a recognized pillar of support in our community teamed up Friday morning with WHIO Radio to seek donations from the community.

The organization is always seeking food donations, but other critical needs often go overlooked.

House of Bread is asking the following:

For families: Laundry detergent, wipes and diapers

For Kitchen Use: Salad dressing and spices

For Guests: Socks and Hot Wheels cars

For the Building: Cleaning supplies

House of Bread is seeking cash donations to continue to help the community. Physical donations are also always accepted at the House of Bread location located at 9 Orth Avenue in the back parking lot.

