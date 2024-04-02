Hotels filling up in the Miami Valley ahead of total solar eclipse

MIAMI VALLEY — The total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and hotels are filling up fast.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with the manager of a local Hampton Inn who is expecting people to scramble within the next few days.

“Obviously, it’s going to be an all hands on deck situation,” said Janae Woods.

Hotels across the Miami Valley have worked for more than a year to get ready for the total eclipse.

“We have trained people in place that are ready to go welcome the guests and show them great Springfield hospitality,” Woods said.

Staff at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Dayton told News Center 7 they are completely booked for Sunday and Monday.

In Wapakoneta for the weekend of the Eclipse, Comfort Inn is priced at $632 while Holiday Inn Express is $1,243. In Bellefontaine, the prices range from $895 to $1,167 in total.

“Pre tax to 200. And like 59, you know, but we do anticipate that the rates could of course go even higher than that for this event,” Woods said.

Although Hampton Inn isn’t sold out yey, they are expecting that to change before Friday.

Woods said they only have 100 rooms but feel like all will be booked for the eclipse.

“It’s one of those times you wish you had more rooms to offer, because you could definitely sell them, but you have to manage what you have,” Woods said.

If you are booking a hotel last minute and the one you’re at is full, Woods said they will try and recoomend other places that are not full in the Miami Valley.

