Hot shooting helps Wright State to road win over Cleveland State

CLEVELAND — The Wright State University men’s basketball team could not miss against Cleveland State on Sunday.

The Raiders shot 73 percent in the first half and never looked back in a 102-90 victory.

Redshirt freshman Alex Bruskotter scored a career-high 25 points. He shot 10-of-14 from the foul line and made six-of-eight shots.

T.J. Burch added 23 while Dominic Pangonis finished with 18 points. Michael Imariagbe had a double-double: 12 points and 10 rebounds.

WSU improves to 17-10 overall, and 12-4 in the Horizon League.

Wright State led, 51-36, at halftime. The Vikings got as close as six points to start the second half, 60-54, with 14:34 to play.

The Raiders responded with a 12-3 run to extend the lead to 72-57.

They maintained a double-digit advantage for the rest of the game.

WSU’s next game will be Thursday, Feb. 19, when they host IU Indianapolis at the Nutter Center at 7 p.m.

