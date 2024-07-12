Hot dog-flavored deviled eggs? New foods announced ahead of 2024 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — In less than two weeks, food vendors will be preparing delicious foods for the Ohio State Fair.

Fair officials announced “New Food Avenue” located between Main Street Stage and the Mountain Dew Midway.

It will feature six new vendors offering a range of foods from pickle lemonade to savory “bombz” to dairy-free strawberry cream parfaits, fair officials said.

>> Water leak forces popular ‘kitty cafe’ to close in Warren County

Schmidt’s, the longest-running vendor at the Ohio State Fair, has teamed up with the Fair for an exclusive cotton candy cream puff.

This fair-themed puff is a blend of blue-colored custard served in the traditional cream puff exterior and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fairgoers can also treat themselves to Velvet Ice Cream’s fair-exclusive ice cream flavor Caramel popcorn

Ever wanted to try a hot dog or espresso-flavored deviled egg? Head to the Devilishly Good stand in the Taste of Ohio Pavilion & Beer Garden.

The 2024 Ohio State Fair is July 24 through Aug. 4. More information about the Fair can be found at ohiostatefair.com.





©2024 Cox Media Group