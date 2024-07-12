Water leak forces popular ‘kitty cafe’ to close in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A popular pet adoption cafe is closed indefinitely in Warren County as it deals with a water leak.

The Kitty Brew Cafe announced on social media that it has been dealing with a water leak for over a month.

They said the café is closed until further notice.

“The owners of our building have still not identified, let alone fixed, the source of the water problem,” the cafe said on its Facebook page.

They added that their highest priorities are creating a safe and welcoming environment for cats and loyal customers.

“We came to the sad realization that the water seepage has advanced to a point that it’s no longer possible for us to keep the cat lounge open,” they stated.

The cafe hopes the closure is not permanent and that the leak gets repaired.

They are considering a move to a new location.

