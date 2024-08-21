Honor chair placed in tribute to fallen Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, IN — A memorial has been placed to remember a fallen police officer.

Saving Hero’s Place has provided an Honor Chair to honor Officer Seara Burton.

The Richmond Police Department posted photos on social media.

“They have provided an Honor Chair that will hold a permanent place at our department, symbolizing that her presence is forever with us,” the department said. “This meaningful donation is made possible through the support of incredible donors who enable this organization to pass along these wonderful chairs to agencies like ours.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Officer Burton was shot during a traffic stop in August 2022.

She was a four-year veteran with the department and joined their K-9 unit with her canine partner, Brev.

Burton died in September 2022.

The department said it is deeply grateful to Saving Hero’s Place for its dedication.

