Homeowners burning weeds leads to Montgomery County house fire, firefighters say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Yard work reportedly caused a house fire in northern Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the fire occurred in the 400 block of Katy Lane around 3 p.m., according to Clayton Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Henry.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming from the garage and smoke coming from the attic.

Henry said crews were able to knock down the flames quickly.

The homeowners were doing yard work and burning weeds when the fire spread.

“They were trying to get rid of some weeds around the house, and unfortunately, it got up into the siding and then worked its way into the house,” Henry said.

The fire damaged the garage, kitchen, attic, and second floor of the home.

Henry said everyone was able to get out of the house right away and call for help due to working smoke detectors.

The family was displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Henry.

The department said those who want to burn clean, dry wood should be 25 to 50 feet away from any structure. The burn pile also shouldn’t be larger than 3 feet by 3 feet.

“We definitely recommend not burning anything up close to the house, for obvious reasons. If the fire extends to the house, it can get up into the roof,” Henry said.

