Homemade alcohol served up at Ohio prison blamed for sickening at least 4 inmates

Contraband homemade alcohol is being cited as the source of botulism that sent at least four inmates from the Belmont Correctional Institution to a hospital in Columbus.

The inmates who drank the alcohol, commonly referred to as “hooch,” are being treated at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said in a statement released Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

ODRC, on Aug. 30, was notified by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) of two suspected cases.

The third and fourth cases developed within the following days. All four individuals have received anti-toxin medication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

ODRC medical staff conducted education screenings with more than 2,000 inmates at Belmont, in St. Clairsville, to determine if any other individuals drank the contraband alcohol within the last two weeks. That same number of individuals were medically evaluated and have not had symptoms. They will continue to be monitored per the recommendation of public health officials.

The prison houses a maximum of 2,713 inmates at a mix of minimum and medium security levels, according to the prison.

A targeted search of the housing areas associated with the suspected cases was conducted Aug. 30, and additional contraband homemade alcohol was confiscated. A second, full search of the facility was conducted Thursday, Sept. 5.

Botulism is not known to be contagious, and those who consumed the hooch are the only at-risk individuals. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and blurry vision.

ODRC continues to work with the CDC, ODH, the medical center and local public health officials about the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



