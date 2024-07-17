Home suffers minor damage after being hit by car in Urbana

A home suffered minor damage after a car hit it after a crash Tuesday in Urbana.

Officers and medics were dispatched to East Lawn and Bloomfield Avenues at 7:54 a.m. on initial reports of a two-car crash, according to an Urbana Police spokesperson.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Honda when she failed to yield while turning onto Bloomfield Avenue and crashed into a 2005 Hyundai.

The Hyundai veered southwest over the curb and came to rest against the northeast corner of a house at the 800 block of East Lawn Avenue, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

Photos from the scene show the Honda suffered both front and rear-end damage. The Honda had front-end damage. Both cars were towed from the scene.

The woman was cited for Failure to Yield while making a Left-Hand Turn.

Car hits house after crash on E Lawn Ave in Urbana Photo contributed by Urbana Police (Urbana Police/Urbana Police)

